A tragic accident happened in Mumbai on Saturday (Dec 14) night when a biker was fatally hit by an electric public transport bus, just days after a major bus crash in Kurla claimed seven lives and left many injured.

The victim, 25-year-old Deekshik Vinod Rajput, was riding his motorcycle when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus collided with him. The incident took place near Shivaji Nagar as the bus was heading towards the Kurla bus station.

Officials reported that Rajput fell under the right rear tyre of the bus and suffered severe head injuries. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The electric buses are currently leased by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking. Following the accident, the police arrested the bus driver, 39-year-old Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe, and conductor Avinash Vikramrao Gite under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act. Authorities confirmed that further investigations into the matter are ongoing.

This incident comes shortly after another unfortunate accident earlier this week, where a BEST bus killed seven people and injured 42 others on SG Barve Marg in Kurla West. Over a 100-metre stretch, the bus struck 30 to 40 vehicles before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In that case, the bus driver, 54-year-old Sanjay More, was arrested. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle while operating route A322 from Kurla station to Sakinaka. Police charged More with culpable homicide not amounting to murder after learning he lacked experience driving electric vehicles (EVs). Investigators are also looking into whether the driver recklessly used the bus as a "weapon" in a congested area.

The bus involved in the accident was a 12-metre-long electric vehicle, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech and leased to BEST.

(With inputs from agencies)