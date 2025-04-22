UPSC CSE Results 2024: Women have excelled in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday and bagged three positions in the top five. Shakti Dubey emerged as the topper of the UPSC CSE 2024, followed by Harshita Goyal in second place and Dongre Archit Parag in third.

The top 25 rank holders include 11 women and 14 men. Their educational qualifications range from graduation in engineering, humanities, science, commerce, medical science, and architecture from premier institutions of the country.

In total, 1,009 candidates have been selected for appointment to various revered services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ Central Services, across multiple categories.

UPSC 2024 topper Shakti Dubey has done her graduation (Bachelor of Science) in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad. She chose political science and international relations as her optional subject for the examination, a statement issued by the commission said.

Harshita Goyal, a commerce graduate from MS University of Baroda, secured the second rank, with political science and international relations as her optional subject.

Dongre Archit Parag has bagged the third rank in the exam. Archit has a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in electrical and electronics engineering from VIT, Vellore, and chose philosophy as his optional subject.

Shah Margi Chirag, who has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer engineering from Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad, secured the fourth rank with sociology as her optional subject.

Aakash Garg, who has a B. Tech degree in computer science got the fifth rank with sociology as his optional subject.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Dr Jitendra Singh, congratulated the toppers and said in a tweet, “The first two positions once again being occupied by women candidates is a celebration in itself. A day of celebration also for all the others who have made it.”

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services preliminary examination, 2024, was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied but only 5,83,213 actually appeared in the exam.

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the main examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview.

The recommended candidates also include 45 persons with benchmark disability, comprising 12 orthopedically handicapped, eight visually challenged, 16 hearing impaired, and nine with multiple disabilities.

The selection of 241 recommended candidates is currently provisional, while the result of one candidate has been withheld.

Category-wise, the number of successful candidates is as follows: 335 from the General category, 318 from the OBC category, and 87 from the SC category.

UPSC CSE Results 2024: Top 20 Rank Holders

The full list can be checked using this link.