Several FIITJEE coaching centres, a leading name in IIT-JEE preparation, have abruptly shut down in key locations across Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

The closures have impacted branches in Laxmi Nagar, Noida Sector 62, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Varanasi. Similar disruptions have also been reported in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and Patna, leaving hundreds of students stranded.

Also Read | India | BJP leader Parvesh Verma takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal with 'Main fail ho gaya' poster ahead of Delhi polls

Mass Teacher resignations spark closures

Advertisment

The sudden shutdown is linked to mass resignations by faculty members due to delayed salary payments. Efforts by the institute to deploy teachers from Noida to other centres failed, forcing FIITJEE to halt operations in these regions.

Also Read | Vande Bharat train reaches Srinagar for the first time ever in successful trial run

Parents file complaints against FIITJEE

Advertisment

Angry parents have taken legal action, filing FIRs in Ghaziabad and Noida against the institute. Complainants accuse FIITJEE of abruptly stopping classes and jeopardising students' academic futures. The FIRs also highlight allegations of unpaid salaries to teachers, which many believe triggered the crisis.

Also Read | India: UP Govt declares no-vehicle, no-VIP Zone in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh’s biggest bathing day

Inspections underway in Ghaziabad

Amid the disruptions, the Ghaziabad district education department has intensified inspections of coaching centres across the city. The initiative aims to enforce the UP Coaching Regulation Act, of 2002, which requires mandatory registration for all coaching institutions.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: All you need to know on anniversary of India's adoption of constitution

Education disruption causes anxiety

The closures have disrupted preparations of students gearing up for board exams and competitive entrance tests. With limited time and resources, parents and students are now facing immense pressure to find alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies)