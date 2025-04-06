Seven people have lost their lives after receiving treatment from a fake cardiologist at a missionary hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, triggering outrage and prompting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to launch an investigation.

A team of NHRC officials led by member Priyank Kanoongo will visit Damoh from April 7 to 9 to probe into the matter.

Complaint filed against fake doctor

A complaint was filed with the NHRC by a local resident, Deepak Tiwari, who alleged that the accused, identified as Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, impersonated a renowned UK cardiologist, Professor John Camm. Yadav claimed to have foreign qualifications and had been treating patients in the hospital’s cardiology department for the past one-and-a-half months.

The complaint said that several patients have died at the hospital between January and February after receiving incorrect treatment provided by an unqualified and unauthorised doctor in the cardiology department of Damoh's Mission Hospital. It added that the hospital, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, misused the government funds.

Damoh collector Sudhir Kochar confirmed receiving a complaint regarding the matter. He added that an investigation is currently underway and further action will be taken based on the findings.

NHRC investigation

In an X post on Friday (Apr 4), Kanoongo said that seven people have died at a missionary hospital in Damoh, where a fake doctor had been treating heart disease patients.

“The investigation team of the National Human Rights Commission constituted on my orders to investigate the case will camp in Damoh from 7th April to 9th April and investigate. If any victim or any other person wants to provide information related to the case, they can meet the investigation team in Damoh,” Kanoongo wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)