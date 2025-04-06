Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (Apr 6), inaugurated India's first vertical lift sea bridge in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi, along with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, flagged off the first train traversing the New Pambam Bridge.

#WATCH | Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge and flags off Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service, on the occasion of #RamNavami2025



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/VjnOwt4Rpj — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

The Indian prime minister also launched a Coast Guard ship that successfully navigated under the bridge.

India’s first vertical lift sea bridge

The 2.07 kilometres long bridge, which spans across the Palk Strait, provides a rail link between the mainland and the Rameswaram island, aiming to facilitate smoother connectivity.

The original Pamban bridge was constructed in 1914 by British engineers.

"However, the harsh marine environment and growing transportation demands necessitated a modern solution. In 2019, the Central government sanctioned the construction of a technologically advanced, future-ready replacement," read the Ministry's statement.

A special day for India’s efforts to build top quality infrastructure!



The New Pamban Bridge was inaugurated and Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service was flagged off. pic.twitter.com/GLR58pa8ja — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025

Here are the key features of the bridge

- The first of its kind in India, the bridge has one vertical lift spanning 72.5 metres with two tracks.

- The approach has 88 spans of 18.3-metre steel plate girders fabricated for a single line.

- According to the ministry, the bridge has been constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints.

- The bridge ensures durability and facilitates smoother maritime navigation.

- According to the ministry, the new Pamban Bridge shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges that include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London, and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark-Sweden.

- A special coating, polysiloxane, protects the bridge from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

(With inputs from agencies)