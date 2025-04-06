Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the ‘Pamban Bridge’ in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on the occasion of Ram Navami, Sunday (Apr 6).

The 2.07 kilometres long bridge, which spans across the Palk Strait, provides a rail link between the mainland and the Rameswaram island, aiming to facilitate smoother connectivity.

PM Modi will remotely operate the vertical lift mechanism of the bridge and flag off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship, marking the inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge and its vertical lift span.

The original Pamban bridge was constructed in 1914 by British engineers.

"However, the harsh marine environment and growing transportation demands necessitated a modern solution. In 2019, the Central government sanctioned the construction of a technologically advanced, future-ready replacement," read the Ministry's statement.

#WATCH | Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the New Pamban Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge today, on the occasion of #RamNavami2025



Here are the key features of the bridge

The first of its kind in India, the 72.5-meter navigational span can be lifted up to 17 meters, allowing larger ships to pass underneath.

The new bridge is 3 meters higher than the existing one, improving sea connectivity.

The substructure is designed for two tracks, with the superstructure initially accommodating a single line.

The approach has 88 spans of 18.3-metre steel plate girders fabricated for a single line.

According to the ministry, the bridge has been constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints.

The bridge ensures durability and facilitates smoother maritime navigation.

The use of modern materials and engineering techniques will ensure the bridge’s longevity.

According to the ministry, the new Pamban Bridge shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges that include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London, and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark-Sweden.

A special coating, polysiloxane, protects the bridge from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

(With inputs from agencies)