A police constable Amandeep Kaur from India's Punjab was dismissed on Thursday (April 3), a day after being arrested with 17.7 gram heroin. She was previously seen flaunting her uniform along with luxury cars and watches on the social media platform Instagram. She has more than 30,000 followers on the platform.

As per an order issued by the DGP's office, officials for Punjab police are banned from creating and sharing any rot of videos in uniform on social media. This is to maintain professionalism and to prevent any unauthorised use of the police emblem.

Kaur posted several reels with Punjabi songs playing in the background and some of them even mocked the Punjab Police.

"Amandeep Kaur, who was serving as a constable in the police lines, was arrested by Bathinda Police near Nanhi Cha Chowk on Badal Road after 17.71 grams of Chitta (Heroin) was recovered from her. Following the seizure, she has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. Initial legal proceedings have begun..." DSP Harbans Singh Dhariwal said, news agency IANS reported.

In several reels, Kaur was seen flexing her expensive lifestyle, showing off her watchesm high-end glasses and branded handbags.

Inspector general Sukhchain Singh Gill said, "CM Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab govt has issued strict directives to dismiss any personnel found involved in drugs-related cases. Acting promptly Mansa SSP Bhagirath Meena has dismissed lady constable Amandeep Kaur from service, following due procedure," TOI reported.

The IG added, "Police teams are also conducting thorough investigations into the assets and properties acquired by the accused. If any illicitly acquired property is found, stern action will be taken in accordance with the law."

(With inputs from agencies)