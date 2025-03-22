Punjab Kings’ new head coach, Ricky Ponting, is brimming with confidence ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Australian World Cup-winning captain believes the franchise has built its strongest squad ever and is determined to secure their maiden IPL title.

Advertisment

During a conversation with meta creators at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, Ponting emphasised his vision for the team, stating, “The goal is clear—we want to win the IPL. From the first day of camp in Dharamshala, I told the players that we are going to create and become the greatest Punjab Kings team ever. It’s a journey that takes time, but we are committed to building something special.”

Also Read: IPL 2025 | Lucknow Super Giants trolled as 'worst IPL franchise' over viral social media clip

Ponting highlighted the importance of a winning mindset, explaining, “Winning is all about attitude. If the opposition wants to beat us, it should feel like they’re taking something away from us. I don’t want to let anyone take anything away from my team.”

Advertisment

'Musheer has got an infectious attitude'

He also praised the squad’s balance of youth and experience, noting that the blend of young talent and seasoned players will be crucial to their success. Among the emerging stars, Ponting singled out Priyansh Arya, a promising opening batsman, as well as Suryansh Shedge, who has impressed in training. Another young player who has caught his attention is Musheer Khan. “He’s got an infectious attitude and brings great energy to the team. I’ve really enjoyed working with him,” Ponting said.

The head coach also stressed the role of experienced overseas players in setting the right example for young Indian cricketers. “I expect them to lead by example. The young domestic players look up to them, and if they do things the right way, it sets the standard for the entire squad,” he explained.

Advertisment

Punjab Kings will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25. After an away game against Lucknow Super Giants, they will return home to face Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.