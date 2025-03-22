​Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have faced significant backlash just days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season due to a controversial social media post featuring South African cricketer David Miller. In the video, Miller is asked to rank his most heartbreaking cricket defeats, including losses in IPL finals and the T20 World Cup 2024 final. This content has been widely criticised by fans as insensitive and exploitative.​

One user expressed, "This franchise has crossed the line by using a player's emotional struggles for clicks. This is exploitation, not entertainment." Another commented, "This is pathetic, to say the least. These are sacred emotions of grief and loss, which Miller has felt in the past." Some have even labeled LSG as "the worst IPL franchise, hands down." ​

Manifesting zero heartbreaks for Miller bhai this season 🤞 pic.twitter.com/4zd5FbtblW — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 20, 2025

Despite the widespread criticism, the video remained online nearly a day after its release. David Miller, known for his explosive batting, was acquired by LSG for ₹7.5 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The franchise also made headlines by signing Rishabh Pant for a record $313 million, making him the team's captain for the upcoming season. ​

LSG content hitting new low. Funny thing is their cricket is gonna hit even further lows this season. Losing whatever fan base they built in their first couple of seasons https://t.co/Z9y8GpHX5z — Drax (@Draxulalala) March 20, 2025

How come its always this franchise who comes up with such garbage things.... Like why would you depress your star players asking such things instead of cheering them up with some fun contents https://t.co/HlYxgIUzSl — arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 20, 2025

The franchise has yet to address the controversy.