Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on the road, starting in Kolkata before heading to Chennai—two venues known for their spin-friendly conditions. For RCB to have a successful season, their spinners will need to step up. But do they have the firepower to make an impact?

In Krunal Pandya, RCB boasts an experienced left-arm orthodox spinner. However, with an IPL economy of 7.36 and an average of 34.28, he is classified as a defensive bowler. While such a role has its advantages—especially at the batting-friendly M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where RCB plays seven home games—his selection at $66 million was more about value than dominance.

Beyond Krunal, RCB's spin attack appears untested. Wristspinner Suyash Sharma remains an IPL rookie, his understudy Mohit Rathee is relatively unknown, and Liam Livingstone is a part-time option. Swapnil Singh delivered a steady performance last season, and Jacob Bethell may contribute, but overall, RCB's spin unit seems to lack bite compared to other teams.

Head coach Andy Flower acknowledged the concerns but expressed confidence in the combination of Krunal’s experience, the wristspinners’ potential, and Livingstone’s versatility.

"It's a valid question to ask," Flower admitted ahead of RCB’s season opener at Eden Gardens. "Krunal was a key target in the auction. He’s a smart, courageous cricketer with leadership experience. Having his nous and class as a left-arm spinner is reassuring for us."

Suyash has played only 13 IPL games in two seasons, with limited chances in 2024 after a promising debut in 2023. At Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he had the luxury of learning from experienced spinners like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Now, at RCB, he takes the lead. Flower emphasized the need for patience.

"Suyash is an exciting young talent with a high ceiling but limited experience," Flower noted. "We're hoping for great things, but we also understand he won't be a Shane Warne overnight. He recently underwent groin surgery, which has gone well, and he’s had excellent rehab under RCB's care."

Supporting the spin department, Swapnil Singh’s steady performances from last season and Livingstone’s ability to bowl a few overs add depth. "Having Livingstone as backup is a nice insurance policy," Flower added. "We’re comfortable with our spin attack."

'Experienced bowlers bring confidence'

While spin remains a question mark, RCB’s fast-bowling unit looks promising. The presence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, and Rasikh Salam provides a mix of experience and form. Flower believes this balance will relieve pressure on new captain Rajat Patidar.

"Experienced bowlers bring confidence," Flower explained. "Hazlewood, Bhuvi, Yash, and Krunal all have leadership qualities. Even Yash, despite being young, has a calm, tactical mindset. These guys can almost captain themselves when it comes to decision-making."

Starting their season against tough opponents, RCB sees the challenge as an opportunity. When asked if facing defending champions KKR first was daunting, Flower responded with confidence:

"Yes, it’s daunting—for KKR! I hope it turns into an El Clásico of IPL. That would be a fantastic way to kick off IPL 2025."