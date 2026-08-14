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Security tightened across J&K ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 13:52 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 13:52 IST
Security tightened across J&K ahead of Independence Day celebrations

File image for representation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Security has been intensified across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day, with a three-tier system deployed to counter potential terrorist threats and ensure peaceful celebrations across all districts.

Security has been intensified across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with authorities implementing a three-tier security system to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of functions throughout the Union Territory, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

The main Independence Day function will be held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the Chief Minister are scheduled to preside over the celebrations.

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Police and paramilitary deployments have been significantly increased across the region. Security checkpoints, frisking and additional deployments have been established at key locations, particularly along routes connecting Srinagar with various districts of north and south Kashmir.

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Security agencies have also intensified their vigil following inputs indicating that terrorist groups could attempt to carry out attacks around Independence Day, particularly in the Kashmir division. Authorities have consequently strengthened security arrangements at sensitive locations and around venues hosting official functions.

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In Baramulla district, security measures have been further tightened ahead of the August 15 celebrations. Security forces have stepped up checking and frisking at major entry points, markets and other sensitive locations.

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Additional personnel have been deployed, while round-the-clock patrolling is being conducted across the district to monitor movement and prevent any potential security threat. Authorities said the enhanced security measures are aimed at ensuring that Independence Day celebrations are held peacefully and without disruption.


About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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