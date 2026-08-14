Delhi High Court received a bomb threat on Friday (Aug 14) via email, just a day before the 80th Independence Day of India. Registrar General of the Delhi HC was reported to be in touch with the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Joint Secretary of the Delhi HC, Advocate Kunal, said to ANI, "The bomb threat appears to be fake... Everything is under control. Bomb squad and sniffer dogs are scanning the entire premises. There is no threat as of now..."

Also, according to the Delhi Fire Service, bomb threat calls were received for five additional locations: Jamnagar House, Jhandewalan Flatted Factory Complex, MB Saket Office/DM Office, Terminal 3, IGI Airport and SDM Office, Delhi Cantt. Fire tenders have been dispatched to all these locations. However, nothing suspicious has been found during the investigation so far, ANI reported.



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