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Delhi High Court receives bomb threat via email ahead of India's 80th Independence Day

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 13:15 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 13:45 IST
Delhi High Court receives bomb threat via email ahead of India's 80th Independence Day

Image for representation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

A bomb threat has been received at the Delhi High Court through email.

Delhi High Court received a bomb threat on Friday (Aug 14) via email, just a day before the 80th Independence Day of India. Registrar General of the Delhi HC was reported to be in touch with the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Joint Secretary of the Delhi HC, Advocate Kunal, said to ANI, "The bomb threat appears to be fake... Everything is under control. Bomb squad and sniffer dogs are scanning the entire premises. There is no threat as of now..."

Also, according to the Delhi Fire Service, bomb threat calls were received for five additional locations: Jamnagar House, Jhandewalan Flatted Factory Complex, MB Saket Office/DM Office, Terminal 3, IGI Airport and SDM Office, Delhi Cantt. Fire tenders have been dispatched to all these locations. However, nothing suspicious has been found during the investigation so far, ANI reported.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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