/Security guard arrested in Bengaluru over alleged links to Pakistani Taliban

A 23-year-old man from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, who was working as a security guard in Bengaluru, has been arrested on suspicion of maintaining contact with a member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), police said.

The accused, identified as Asaful Mallik, allegedly made voice calls to a TTP member and sent him audio recordings, according to the Hebbagodi police.

Mallik, a native of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, had been residing near APC Circle in Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Mallik was employed as a security guard with a private firm in the Bommasandra Industrial Area of the state capital.

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Arrest based on tip-off

Police said the arrest was made on Tuesday following a tip-off from an informant. Officers from the Hebbagodi police station tracked down Mallik and took him into custody as part of the operation.

‘He wanted to take revenge for Muslims’

During interrogation, police said Mallik told investigators that he harboured anger towards the Pakistan Army over what he believed were atrocities committed against mosques and the public in Pakistan.

He also reportedly expressed anger over the Israel-Palestine conflict, alleging that the Pakistan Army was supporting Israel instead of aiding Palestinian Muslims. According to police, Mallik said he had decided that he would “take revenge” on behalf of Muslims if they faced any problems in India as well.

Investigators are continuing to question Mallik to determine the extent of his contact with the TTP and whether any wider network was involved. Further details are awaited, as the probe continues.