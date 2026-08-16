/Hamas delegation meets Egyptian spy chief as US envoy Jared Kushner holds Gaza ceasefire talks

A Hamas delegation held talks with the Egyptian Intelligence Chief in Cairo on Sunday, in an attempt to address Israeli violations and ensure implementation of an agreed roadmap in Gaza. The delegation is being led by Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya, and the meeting was held in the Egyptian city of El-Alamein. This comes just ahead of US President Donald Trump’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner talking with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi about the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire.

The Hamas official says talks will cover “the latest developments in the negotiations and the efforts being made to compel Israel to abide by the agreement, which includes the 15-point roadmap, and to begin its implementation.”

“The delegation will brief Egyptian officials on Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, and Hayya will emphasise the movement’s commitment and readiness to implement the agreement as soon as Israel announces its commitment to it.”

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The meeting between the US President's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Mediterranean city of El-Alamein “emphasised the need for all parties to fulfil their obligations under the Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement” reached in October 2025, says spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy in a statement.

According to AFP, a meeting is also being arranged between the Hamas negotiating delegation, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, and US officials. This is likely to be held later in the week to discuss hurdles related to the agreement.

"Mediators informed Hamas that US envoy Jared Kushner will hold a meeting with the Hamas leadership, in the presence of Egyptian and Qatari officials, before Kushner travels to Israel to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," said one of the Hamas sources, requesting anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomacy.

Under the proposed US President Donald Trump's 15-point peace roadmap, Hamas previously indicated a readiness to hand over its weapons to a nascent technical committee tasked with governing Gaza. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the framework, insisting that Israeli forces will not withdraw until Hamas is fully disarmed. Conversely, Hamas negotiators have also stated they will not take steps toward disarmament before a complete Israeli military withdrawal.