/KFC Mangaluru outlet sealed after complaint of spoiled and foul smelling chicken

Food safety officials conducted a surprise raid at a KFC outlet in Mangaluru following a complaint of receiving “spoiled and foul-smelling chicken” ordered online. The outlet was located at the City Centre Mall on KS Rao Road, in the Hampankatta area of Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Officials checked the kitchen, storeroom and cold storage areas during the raid. They were reportedly using expired cooking oil. The state authorities have officially sealed the outlet's godown facility. Samples of both the chicken stock and the cooking oil have been seized and sent to the Food Testing Laboratory in Mysuru for detailed analysis. Officials said further actions will be taken following the report.

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The raid comes in the wake of increased scrutiny of hygiene and food safety violations. In Maharashtra, the Food and Drug Administration has recently taken action against several food establishments over violations of the food safety guidelines. In August 2026, Maharashtra suspended the permits of 12 warehouses belonging to grocery giants Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy’s Instamart due to cockroach infestations, rodent droppings, and rotten produce.

Popular chains like Domino's, KFC, McDonald's, and Burger King are also under the radar. There have been several reports of food adulteration across India. Multiple raids have resulted in the seizure and destruction of 1,000 kg of contaminated paneer and khoya in Ghaziabad, thousands of kilograms of synthetic-dye-laced tea powder in Hyderabad, and the unmasking of syndicates manufacturing synthetic milk using skimmed milk powder, caustic soda, and commercial shampoo.