/THDC tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, 15 feared trapped; 10 rescued

A section of an under-construction tunnel at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) project collapsed on Thursday, in Pipalkoti, Chamoli district. At least 10 people have been rescued, and 15 others are believed to be trapped under the debris. Preliminary reports suggest that around 20 to 25 people were working inside the tunnel at the time of the incident.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dami have confirmed that emergency rescue operations are underway. In a post on the social media platform X, Pushkar Singh Dami said that teams from the National Disaster Response Force and Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force have been dispatched to the location for clearing the debris.

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“Information has been received about debris and water entering the THDC tunnel located in Peepalkoti. Considering the seriousness of the incident, teams from @NDRFHQ and @uksdrf have been immediately dispatched to the site. Instructions have been issued to all relevant agencies, including the district administration, to carry out relief and rescue operations at a war footing. I myself am in constant contact with the officials and continuously gathering updates on the situation. Our topmost priority is to safely evacuate every person trapped inside the tunnel. I pray to God for the safe well-being of all,” wrote Pushkar Singh Dami.

The reason for the collapse is yet to be determined; authorities are focused entirely on the rescue operation.

This is a developing story more detail to follow.