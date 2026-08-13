/Karoline Leavitt’s emotional White House farewell post gets ‘Made with AI’ label on X

Karoline Levaitt's heartfelt farewell message to her job at the White House as Press Secretary had a 3-word community note at the bottom. The seven paragraph long social media post came with a disclosure from the platform as AI-generated. The note raised doubt about her sentiments and her whole expression of gratitude towards the job and the US President Donald Trump. Leavitt's post described the decision as “bittersweet”.

Leavitt called the role "one of the most demanding jobs” in the world, and she would not be able to continue being a mother while performing in that role. To which Trump said he "totally understands and respects" the decision.

"I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium. I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes," said one of the most loyal and biggest cheerleaders of Trump.

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However, comments swept away the emotions. Users commented on her post, asking why it said it was made with AI. They mocked the seriousness of a spokesperson generating a personal message with AI. The AI label on Leavitt's post had disappeared on X, and the White House did not make any comment on this. However, it is not clear what triggered the “Made with AI” label, as there were two photographs included in it too.

Others reminded that not everyone has the privilege of being a stay-at-home mother. "Um... weren't you the same person calling Gen Z lazy a month ago? I guess the rules of not wanting to work don't apply to you. Most mothers don't get the luxury of staying at home because their family NEEDS two incomes," one user wrote.

Leavitt made history in 2025 when she became the youngest ever press secretary for the White House. She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in May, and last month she returned to her role from maternity leave.

Platforms have started to use the Made with AI label to flag content that is AI-generated or manipulated. According to X, the platform uses the Made with AI label on any media it determines to be AI-generated or manipulated. YouTube has demonetised AI-generated, mass-produced content, while Substack and Pinterest have also launched tools to identify content made with AI.