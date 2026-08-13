/'Sell us 5%’: Zelensky seeks Patriot interceptors after Russia strikes Odesa port

Russian forces have targeted the Izmail port in Southern Odesa, causing damage and starting a fire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged that Ukraine needs 5 per cent of the US Patriot missile interceptor stockpile. Multiple reports suggest that Ukrainian troops have destroyed multiple air missile systems protecting the opulent mansion of Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Gelendzhik. They also launched a drone attack on the Novorossiysk port of Russia.

The port of Izmail near the Romanian border in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa is the largest port in Russia and handles the export of grain and other commodities. The regional administrator of Izmail said in a statement that the overnight attacks have taken out port infrastructure and the power in the southeast of the city. The attack on Izmail and the Danube could be detrimental because Ukraine uses these ports in the Black Sea to supply 90 per cent of its grain to Europe. Ukraine is among the world's largest producers of wheat, corn ​and sunflower seeds. Russia maintains a naval blockade on the Black Sea, which has brought the grain exports tumbling to 76 per cent year-on-year.

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Over the last week Ukraine have targeted military assets in Gelendzhik, around 12 miles from the Russian leader’s holiday home. The attacks were carried out around 12 miles from the $1.2bn palace. Ukrainian drone targeted Volna Kupol Garant, Russian electronic warfare equipment designed to jam Starlink communications over an area of 20 sq m and an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and launch pad just 500m away from the previous attack. The residence has 27 air defence towers and anti-aircraft systems.

Ukraine also targeted a port in Novorossiysk. Russian authorities have shared that the attack damaged 2 grain terminals of the port, killed 3 and injured 24.Ukraine’s SBU security service said the attack had “strategic significance” while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that two frigates, a large landing ship, a corvette and other vessels were hit.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that Ukraine needs 5 per cent of the current US stockpiles of Patriot interceptor missiles. "Sell us ​5%, we will go ⁠through the winter and save people's lives. If they can sell us 10%, we will destroy all the Russians' ballistic missiles. I have 1%," said Zelensky to CNN. He recently said that Ukraine has “two and a half times fewer interceptors than we had in 2025”, while the opposite happened with Russia it fired twice as many ballistic missiles each month, according to Zelensky.