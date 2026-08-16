/Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accuses BRS leaders of using ‘black magic’ to usurp power; occult charges not new in politics

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stepped up his attack on the BRS on Saturday and alleged that the opposition party was resorting to black magic and its senior leaders had performed occult rituals to discredit the Congress government by seeking a drought and farmers’ distress for the fall of the government. Reddy also questioned why details of temple visits by a former BRS minister were kept secret.

Addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy town, Reddy asked why the alleged visits of a BRS leader to temples in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were not made public. “Why did you not share details of your temple visits to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on social media or anywhere else? Why did you keep them a secret?” he said.

Congress has accused BRS MLA T. Harish Rao of performing occult rituals, though the CM himself did not take his name.

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The Congress CM alleged that BRS leaders had sunk so low in their pursuit of power that they were resorting to black magic in the hope of creating a crisis in the state.

Before, CM Reddy, state Congress party leaders had levelled allegations of “kshudra pujas” and “black magic” involving senior BRS leader T Harish Rao.

Telangana Congress chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, chairman of party’s state media and communication Sama Ramamohan Reddy and MLC Addanki Dayakar had accused Harish Rao of visiting religious places and allegedly performing tantric rituals with the intention of harming Telangana and the Congress government.

Ramamohan Reddy alleged that Harish Rao had visited Tiruchirappalli and Shivamogga for such rituals.

Harish Rao rejected the allegations and sent legal notices to Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ramamohan Reddy, and Dayakar. His lawyer demanded unconditional apologies and withdrawal of the statements, warning that civil and criminal defamation cases could follow.

However, the legal notices sent to his party leaders could not deter CM Reddy from making the allegations again, though he avoided taking any name.

Allegations of ‘black magic’ use in politics not new

The allegations of ‘black magic’ use in politics are not new and precede the fresh ones from Reddy.

Two years ago, in July 2024, Youth Congress leaders in Kerala came out strongly against senior party leaders for being entangled in a ‘black magic’ controversy.

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil had said that neither the party nor leaders will benefit from witchcraft. The row erupted after a video emerged showing purported ‘black magic’ objects with embossed figures and metal sheets being dug out from the residence of K Sudhakaran, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president and Kannur MP.

The voices of Sudhakaran and Kasaragod Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan could be heard in the video. Rajmohan suggested Sudhakaran that the objects were intended to cause him physical harm. Sudhakaran is heard saying it is fortunate that he is still alive.

DK Shivakumar accused opponents of performing black magic through ‘Aghoris’

In May 2024, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, who was then deputy chief minister, said that political opponents were performing black magic through ‘Aghoris’ and ‘tantriks’ at a temple in Kerala against him and CM Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar told reporters that he has credible information that a yagya (special worship) is being conducted by ‘Aghoris’ in an isolated place near the Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala.

The rituals are called ‘Raja Kantaka’ and ‘Marana Mohana Stambhana’ yagyas, Shivakumar said.

He went on to allege that 21 red goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, and five pigs are being sacrificed for black magic through the Aghoris.

Sanjay Raut alleged black magic rituals at Maharashtra CM's residence

In 2025, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut made sensational claims about Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. Raut alleged that black magic rituals had been performed at the bungalow, claiming this was the reason Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuses to move in.

Raut further claimed that buffalo horns, supposedly from animals sacrificed at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, were buried in the bungalow’s lawn. Raut’s claims had triggered a storm in Maharashtra’s politics and critics slammed the alleged mix of politics and superstition.

Much earlier, in 2009, just before the general elections, even then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was one of the highly educated politicians in the history of Indian politics, had accused BJP leader L K Advani of resorting to black magic and approaching tantrics to get to the seat of power.