/'Dead lizard' allegedly found in birthday cake near Mumbai; 11 hospitalised, 3 children in ICU

Eleven people, including seven children and four women, were hospitalised following a severe case of suspected food poisoning during a birthday celebration in Nalasopara East, located in the Palghar district near Mumbai. Three of the affected children are currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The incident occurred on Saturday evening (Aug 15) at the Neelkantheshwar building in the Takipada area, where residents had gathered to celebrate a 25-year-old woman's birthday. According to local officials, around 6:00 PM, neighbourhood children brought a birthday cake purchased from a local bakery to join the festivities.

Shortly after consuming the cake, several attendees began experiencing acute physical distress, complaining of severe vomiting, stomach cramps, chest burning sensations, and headaches. As the symptoms rapidly escalated, victims were rushed to the nearby Vijayalaxmi Hospital for emergency medical intervention.

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Upon arrival at the hospital, patients informed attending medical staff that a dead lizard had been discovered embedded inside the cake. Hospital authorities confirmed that 11 individuals were admitted for suspected contamination and food poisoning. Dr Vidya Sawant, representing Vijayalaxmi Hospital, stated that while three children required ICU admission for closer observation, all 11 patients are currently in stable condition and responding to treatment.

The local police from the Tulinj police station visited the hospital following notification of the incident and launched an official investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the cake was bought from the Chamunda Cake Shop in Takipada. Police officers and food safety personnel have seized remaining samples of the cake from the scene and sent them to a laboratory for forensic analysis.