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Massive fire in Bihar hospital's ICU kills 3, day after deadly Delhi hotel blaze

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 07:48 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 07:58 IST
Massive fire in Bihar hospital's ICU kills 3, day after deadly Delhi hotel blaze

Massive fire broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Mazaffarpur Photograph: (X)

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A massive fire in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, claimed at least three lives. Firefighting teams quickly controlled the blaze, according to District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen. Authorities are investigating the cause as further details are awaited.

At least three people were killed and three other injured as a massive fire broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, less than 24 hours after a deadly hotel fire in Delhi claimed 21 lives. Muzaffarpur District Magistrate, Subrat Kumar Sen told ANI that that firefighting teams brought the blaze under control and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Initial reports suggest the fire may have originated from a short circuit at the oxygen unit and monitor system. Family members of some patients were quoted in reports saying that they had been unable to locate their relatives in the aftermath of the blaze. The ICU in-charge of the hospital has also been gravely injured. Some patients have been shifted to nearby hospitals, according to reports. Sen also added, “We have to confirm the proper data about how many lives are lost.”

Families allege ICU staff fled the scene

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Fire Officer RN Pandey said that the fire control room received an alert about the incident around 3 am. By the time firefighting teams arrived, the ICU was engulfed in dense smoke. Pandey added that most hospital employees were missing from the scene when rescue operations began. Similar claims were made by families of the patients. One family member claimed that his father, who was undergoing treatment in the ICU, died in the blaze. He further alleged that hospital authorities did not hand over the body and that several staff members fled the premises after the fire erupted.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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