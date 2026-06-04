/Massive fire in Bihar hospital's ICU kills 3, day after deadly Delhi hotel blaze

At least three people were killed and three other injured as a massive fire broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, less than 24 hours after a deadly hotel fire in Delhi claimed 21 lives. Muzaffarpur District Magistrate, Subrat Kumar Sen told ANI that that firefighting teams brought the blaze under control and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Initial reports suggest the fire may have originated from a short circuit at the oxygen unit and monitor system. Family members of some patients were quoted in reports saying that they had been unable to locate their relatives in the aftermath of the blaze. The ICU in-charge of the hospital has also been gravely injured. Some patients have been shifted to nearby hospitals, according to reports. Sen also added, “We have to confirm the proper data about how many lives are lost.”