/Watermelon not the cause? Mumbai family death case takes shocking turn

Mumbai woke up to shock and confusion this week after the sudden deaths of four members of a local family sparked fears of a deadly food poisoning incident. What initially appeared to be a tragic case linked to watermelon consumption has now turned into a complex medical mystery.

The family reportedly began experiencing severe health complications late at night after sharing a meal at their residence. Within hours, multiple members complained of nausea, vomiting, dehydration, and intense stomach discomfort. Their condition deteriorated rapidly, forcing relatives to rush them to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Despite medical intervention, four family members could not be saved.

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As news of the incident spread, rumours quickly circulated across social media claiming contaminated watermelon had caused the deaths. The reports created panic among consumers and fruit vendors across Mumbai markets, with many questioning food safety standards during the summer season.

However, the investigation has since taken an unexpected turn.

According to preliminary findings from forensic teams and health officials, early laboratory tests have not detected any bacterial infection or dangerous contamination in the food samples collected from the residence. Officials examining the watermelon also reportedly found no evidence of chemical adulteration in the initial analysis.

On the night of April 25, the Dokadia family hosted relatives at their home. After the guests left around 1 am, family members reportedly ate watermelon and some leftover food, including chicken pulao/biryani. Within a few hours, all four family members developed severe symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and rapid health deterioration.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah Dokadia, Nasreen Dokadia, Ayesha Dokadia and Zainab Dokadia

The absence of infection has raised fresh questions for investigators. Authorities are now exploring whether the deaths could be connected to a toxic substance, accidental poisoning, or another unidentified medical factor. Toxicology experts are conducting detailed examinations of blood samples, stomach contents, and household materials to determine what exactly triggered the sudden collapse of the victims.

Police officials have stated that the case remains under active investigation and no final conclusion has been reached so far.