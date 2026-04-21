/Mass food poisoning at Gujarat wedding: 400 affected, pattern of negligence emerges

Mumbai: A major food poisoning outbreak in Gujarat has once again put the spotlight on recurring food safety lapses, after more than 400 people fell ill at a wedding function in Dahod district.

The incident, reported from Abhlod village, is among the largest such cases in the state in recent years and reflects a troubling pattern seen across multiple districts.

According to officials, guests began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea and stomach cramps shortly after consuming food served at the wedding. The sudden spike in cases led to panic, with families rushing those affected to nearby hospitals and health centres.

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Medical teams were deployed on an emergency footing, and while most patients were treated and discharged, several required observation. No fatalities have been reported so far.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with food samples sent for laboratory testing. Preliminary suspicion points to contaminated or improperly stored food, but the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

Officials are also examining whether catering protocols and hygiene standards were followed during the large gathering.

This latest outbreak is not an isolated case. Gujarat has witnessed several similar incidents over the past few years, particularly linked to weddings and institutional food services.

In 2024, nearly 250 guests fell ill at a wedding in Gir Somnath after consuming contaminated buttermilk. A year earlier, in 2023, more than 300 people—including children—were hospitalised following a wedding feast in Bhavnagar. Another incident in Kheda district saw around 25 people, including the bride and groom, fall sick after attending a wedding.

Institutional outbreaks have also raised concerns. In 2025, nearly 60 students at a residential school in Dahod district suffered food poisoning, while a recent case in Ahmedabad affected over 50 hostel students.