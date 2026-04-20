/'I eat onions..': PM Modi's 'jhalmuri' break amid West Bengal Assembly election campaign goes viral - VIDEO

After wrapping up a power-packed schedule of four back-to-back rallies in Purulia, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur, ahead of the high-stake West Bengal Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen engaging in a light-hearted moment as he relished Bengal's popular street snack ‘jhalmuri.’ The video of the moment was shared by PM Modi on his official Instagram handle. He is seen outside a local shop engaging in a brief interaction with the vendor. The Prime Minister was also seen distributing the puffed rice-based mixture to locals gathered at the spot. The shop witnessed an unexpected surge of visitors after the Prime Minister's stopover.

PM Modi, dressed in his signature attire: a white kurta, a dark blue pinstriped waistcoat, and a bright red scarf with a white BJP lotus symbol embroidered on it, can be heard saying: "Kitne ka hota hai jhalmuri?" (How much is it for?) Surrounding him was an enthusiastic crowd of people, mostly women in the foreground. They were holding up their smartphones to take photos or videos of the moment. Prime Minister Modi was seen reaching into the pocket of his Nehru jacket to pay as the shopkeeper prepared the jhalmuri. The vendor then asked, “Aap pyaaz khaate hain? (Do you eat onions)”, to which the PM replied, “Haan, pyaaz khaate hain. Dimag nhi khaate bass. (Yes, I do eat onions, but I don't eat anybody's head).” Sharing glimpses of the moment on the social media, PM Modi wrote: "In between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday, had some delicious Jhalmuri in Jhargram."

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PM Modi issues ‘last chance’ warning to TMC ‘goons’

Prime Minister Modi addressed a massive Vijay Sankalp Sabha in four regions in Bengal, where he launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of institutionalising corruption and "Maha Jungle Raj." He warned its alleged “goons and syndicates” to surrender. He issued what he termed a “last chance” and asked them to surrender ahead of the 2026 West Bengal elections. PM Modi also lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led party over the issue of women's reservation. "We want to caution the sisters of Bengal about the misdeeds of the TMC. The TMC came to power talking about 'Ma, Mati, Manush' but the TMC has betrayed the mothers. In the recent past, you also saw in Parliament that the BJP tried to ensure that reservation for women in elections starting from 2029 begins, but the anti-women TMC opposed it in Parliament," he said.

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