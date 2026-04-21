/5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur’s Kamjong area; no damage reported

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Manipur early Tuesday (April 22) morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 5:59:33 IST on April 21, with its epicentre in Kamjong district. According to NCS data, the quake occurred at a depth of 62 km beneath the Earth's surface, classifying it as a moderately deep seismic event. Authorities have not reported any significant damage or casualties so far.

Earthquakes do's and don'ts

Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.

Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.

Follow BIS codes relevant to your area for building standards

Fasten shelves securely to walls.

Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.

Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.

DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.

Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table, or even under a bed.

Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).

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Unrest continues in Manipur

Manipur continues to face unrest, with shutdowns, protests, and violence disrupting daily life across the state. On Monday, normal activities came to a halt in several hill and valley districts as two separate shutdowns, called by different organisations, were observed. The protests were triggered by the killing of two children and two civilians earlier this month, allegedly by militants, officials said.

Educational institutions, markets, and public transport remained shut across all five Meitei-dominated valley districts, along with the Naga-inhabited districts of Ukhrul and Senapati. Demonstrations were held at multiple locations in the Imphal Valley, including Uripok and Nagaram in the state capital.

The women’s group Meira Paibis announced a five-day shutdown starting Sunday to protest the April 7 bomb attack in Tronglaobi, Bishnupur district. In the incident, a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister were killed while they slept, and their mother was injured.