/Alleged ₹100cr mismatch in Vijay's poll affidavits: Court demands response

On Monday, hearing a plea that sought a probe into the alleged mismatch of assets declared by Actor-politician Vijay, the Madras High Court sought a response from Vijay, Income Tax Deparment, Election Commission of India. Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Thursday, (April 23rd), and Vijay's party TVK is making its poll debut, with the actor contesting from two constituencies: Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East.

The petitioner Vignesh pointed out a mismatch in the affidavits filed by actor-politician Vijay before the returning officer in Trichy East constituency and the one he filed before the returning officer in Perambur constituency. He stated that Vijay had disclosed assets worth over ₹100 crore in the affidavit filed in Perambur, while the affidavit filed in Trichy East showed assets worth over ₹200 crores, raising questions about the mismatch in the declared assets and sought a probe in this regard.



"This is an irregularity. More than ₹100 crores has not been disclosed in one constituency," the Judges said, while while posting the case to the following week.

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Recently, cases of similar nature have been filed before the Madras High Court, alleging discrepancies in assets declared by popular candidates including DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Deputy chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, BJP Leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, who had earlier held Gubernatorial posts.