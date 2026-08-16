Tamil Nadu BJP Chief stirs row with 'ask you mom' comment

"In the Legislative Assembly, some are searching for the father.. Only when you go home and ask the mother will you know about the father...What is the point of searching for the father in the Legislative Assembly ?... This is the type of governance we are witnessing today," were Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran's comments at a recent book launch event. Though Nagenthran is not heard mentioning anyone by name in the said video and he later clarified that he did not mean to target anyone, he has faced flak from his own party colleagues and those from other ends of the political spectrum for making such remarks against the mother of Chief Minister Vijay.

The "Father is missing" incident in the Tamil Nadu Assembly

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The "father is missing" (Appava kaanom) controversy in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly refers to a series of highly personal taunts traded between the ruling TVK administration and the opposition DMK regarding the electoral defeat and absence of former Chief Minister MK Stalin from the House.

Also read: CM Vijay makes Tamil Nadu State Song mandatory as first song at official events

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay used a satirical remark in the Assembly directed at Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, asking where his father(MK Stalin) was and noting that he could not see him in the House. Veteran politician and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was defeated by a lesser-known TVK candidate in the Kolathur constituency.

Backlash against TN BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran

In the video clip of the said speech, Nagenthran is not seen taking anyone's name. However, his own party colleagues and those from the ruling TVK and its alliance partners were quick to condemn such comments.

"The crude remark made by BJP State President Thiru Nainar Nagendran avl about CM of Tamilnadu's mother is disgusting. Such comments are unacceptable on any platform. My leader Honorable PM Narendra Modiji has always spoken about Nari Shakti and held women in high esteem. Such remarks hits below the belt. I, who has always voiced my opinion and has never accepted an insult or questioning the dignity and integrity of a woman, am aghast and disappointed today after hearing this. Question the party, raise your voice for the people, attack the government if they fail to deliver, but never ever use a woman to make your point. WOMEN ARE NOT PAWNS IN THE GAME OF POLITICS," read the social media post of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, Vice President- BJP Tamil Nadu.

"Politics should be healthy and dignified. Making such low-level and crass comments is wrong... That too, he is a senior person... If he speaks like this, then it is very wrong...," said Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister and Congress leader Rajesh Kumar.