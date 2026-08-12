/CM Vijay makes Tamil Nadu State Song mandatory as first song at official events

The Tamil Nadu government has made ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’, the state’s official song, mandatory as the first song at government events and official programmes across the state. The order requires the State Song to be sung at the beginning of programmes held at educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public organisations in Tamil Nadu.

The decision follows a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday to make the singing of the State Song mandatory. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Congress supported the resolution.

Moving the resolution, Vijay said ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ must receive the highest priority in the state.

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"Tamil means pride, Tamil means power. The moment you say 'Tamil', the entire Tamil Nadu will come together and stand as one. Tamil Thai Vazhthu must hold the first place in Tamil Nadu. Giving first place to Tamil Thai Vazhthu is our state's right," he said.

Vijay also urged legislators to put aside political differences and back the resolution. He said the TVK government would not compromise on protecting the dignity of the State Song. The resolution also highlighted Tamil as one of the world’s oldest classical languages. It also describes Tamil civilisation as one of the world’s oldest cultural traditions.

The government’s decision comes after a recent advisory from the Union Home Ministry asked states and Union Territories to "strictly comply" with its January 28 directive. The directive calls for Vande Mataram to be played before the National Anthem at official events.

Vijay said the demand to sing ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ first should not become a political controversy. He said it should instead reflect India’s principle of unity in diversity.

The resolution traces the history of ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ to Manonmaniam, a play written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891. A government order issued on November 23, 1970, directed officials to sing the song first at government functions.

On December 12, 2021, the government officially accorded ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ the status of State Song. Its singing was made mandatory before programmes at educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions across Tamil Nadu.