/Parliament deadlock: BJP chief slams Opposition's 'anarchist mindset'; Rijiju 'totally frustrated'

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday accused the Opposition of deliberately disrupting Parliament and blocking discussions on key issues, saying the public was now watching who was "running away from discussions".

In a social media post, Nabin said the repeated disruptions reflected what he called an "anarchist mindset" within the Opposition. He alleged that the Narendra Modi government had repeatedly tried to take up important issues, but Opposition parties continued to disrupt proceedings.

"The continuous disruption by the opposition in Parliament exposes their anarchist mindset," Nabin said.

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He further claimed that the government was ready to discuss every key issue, while the Opposition was preventing Parliament from functioning.

"The public is watching and now knows who is actually running away from discussions," he said.

Opposition protests continue in Parliament

Nabin's remarks came as Parliament witnessed repeated uproar through almost the entire session. The Opposition has demanded a response from Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police atrocities during the July 20 students' protest and the Ram Mandir donation theft row.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also criticised the Opposition and expressed frustration over the continuing impasse. He accused Opposition parties of "running away" from a discussion that the government was ready to hold.

Rijiju described the situation as "unprecedented" in a parliamentary democracy. He said the government was prepared to provide answers, but the Opposition was refusing to participate.

"I am totally frustrated. For the first time in my life, I am witnessing a scenario where the government wants a discussion in Parliament, yet the opposition is running away from it. It is hard to imagine this, because in a parliamentary democracy," Rijiju told reporters.

Rijiju says government ready for discussion

Rijiju said the situation had reversed the traditional roles in Parliament, with the government seeking a debate while the Opposition was refusing to participate.

"Here, however, the government itself is saying, 'we will hold a discussion and provide answers,' but the opposition refuses to listen. Can you imagine such a situation? It is not good for democracy. We have repeatedly stated our willingness to discuss the matter, yet they refuse to agree."

Rijiju also highlighted the government's efforts to end the deadlock. He said Home Minister Amit Shah had approached the Lok Sabha Speaker to intervene.

"Consequently, the Home Minister was compelled to write another letter. The Home Minister wrote to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, reiterating that we are ready for an open, extensive, and detailed discussion and asking him to persuade the opposition leaders to agree to it," Rijiju informed.