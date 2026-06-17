/'Seafarers must work without fear': PM Modi tells G7 leaders, including Trump; flags deaths of Indian sailors in US strike

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Jun 16) raised the plight of Indian seafarers during his address to he G7 Summit in Evian, France. Using the summit to raise concerns about the death of Indian seafarers in a US strike, Modi told the G7 leaders, including US President Donald Trump "We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their work without fear."

PM Modi's statement on Indians killed in US strike

Addressing a session on "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity", Modi said the instability in the region had not only damaged economies but had also claimed civilian lives, including those of Indian nationals working at sea.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region," the Prime Minister said in the presence of G7 leaders, including Trump, who was seated beside him.

Modi pointed specifically to disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping lanes. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf to international waters and serves as a vital route for global energy supplies and commercial cargo.

"Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have adversely affected the global economy," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the risks faced by seafarers caught in the fallout of regional tensions. "Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives. The safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our responsibility," Modi said. "We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their work without fear."

Remains of Indians killed in US strike brought home

His remarks come days after three Indian crew members were killed in a maritime incident involving the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, carrying a multinational crew that included 24 Indians, was struck by US forces over allegations that it had violated a blockade while transporting Iranian oil.