/G7's new reality: India, Brazil and other middle powers are becoming impossible to ignore

When leaders gather for the G7 summit in Paris from June 15-17, the focus is expected to inevitably be on familiar flashpoints like the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, tensions with China, global trade, energy security and artificial intelligence. However, beyond the official agenda lies a larger shift that has been quietly reshaping international diplomacy.

The world's most important conversations are no longer being driven solely by the traditional Western powers. Increasingly, countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa, Australia and Mexico are emerging as the key players whose support, cooperation and influence can determine whether global initiatives succeed or fail.

For decades, the G7 functioned as the political and economic centre of gravity of the international system. Together, its members represented the world's richest economies and often set the direction for trade, finance and security policy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

That landscape looks very different today.

The rise of China, the expansion of BRICS, disruptions to global supply chains and growing dissatisfaction across the developing world have created space for a new group of influential states often described as "middle powers".

The label can be misleading. These are not minor players.

No more minor league play for India, Brazil and more

India is now the world's fastest-growing major economy and a crucial voice on technology, manufacturing and supply chains. Brazil onthe other hand carries significant influence across Latin America and remains central to debates over climate change and food security. South Africa meanwhile has become an important bridge between Western capitals and the broader Global South. Australia plays an outsized role in Indo-Pacific security, while Mexico's growing manufacturing base has made it increasingly important to North American economic strategy.

What sets these countries apart is their refusal to choose sides.

What sets these countries apart

Unlike during the Cold War, many of today's middle powers are pursuing policies of strategic autonomy. For example, despite US pressure, India continues to buy Russian oil, prioritising it's citizens energy needs, even as it continues to deepen ties with Washington. Brazil too, successfully carries out the balancing trick, maintains relations with both China and the United States. South Africa engages with Western economies even as it strengthens its role within BRICS. This flexibility gives them leverage that larger powers increasingly cannot ignore.

That reality is expected to be visible at the G7 summit. Whether the issue is securing critical minerals, reforming global financial institutions, managing energy transitions or building resilient supply chains, Western leaders need partners beyond their traditional alliance network.

The result is a diplomatic shift that would have been difficult to imagine two decades ago. Countries once invited to global summits largely as observers are now helping shape the agenda itself. An example of that is India's Prime Minister taking part in not one or two but six consecutive G7 meetings; the French summit is his seventh.