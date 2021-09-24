Scott Morrison briefly talked about Aukus alliance with Indian PM: Harsh Shringla

Giving a brief about the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings with several government and corporate leaders, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla conducted a press briefing.

Talking about Modi’s meeting with the US Vice President Kamala Harris, Shringla said the two leaders appreciated the bilateral relationship between the US and India. Harris also acknowledged and appreciated India’s efforts of helping several other countries by providing them Covid vaccines and aid during the tough times of this pandemic.

The two leaders showed great appreciation for the idea and working of democracies in the two countries, FS Shringla said.

He also claimed that during her bilateral meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Kamala Harris "suo motu referred to Pakistan's role" with regards to terrorism and assured that the countries should make sure "that these groups don't impact US and Indian secruity".

Shringla also reported that during Modi’s first bilateral meeting of the day with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister briefly mentioned the rationale of "Australian side on Aukus alliance".

This was the first time the two leaders have met face-to-face since the pandemic and the recently-established Aukus alliance. The meeting was important to show that the Indian side will be kept in loop about any developments regarding the Aukus alliance — a new defence pact established between the US, Australia and the UK.

Shringla also reported that Indian Prime Minister thanked Morrison for taking care of the Indian community during the Covid crisis in the two countries.

Modi also met with the outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. This was the first time the two leaders were meeting since Suga took control of the office. While the Indian leader congratulated Suga for successful hosting of Tokyo Olympics, the Japanese leader assured his commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They agreed to enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence equipment and technologies.

The two leaders also discussed plans of advancing smooth and timely implementation of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.