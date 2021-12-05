Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in India on December 6 for a short visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a short visit to India on December 6. He is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening during which the focus of the talks will be the ongoing delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems.

Putin will be in India for a period of six to seven hours.

Russian envoy Nikolay R Kudashev on Friday said that India and Russia will achieve “military understandings” during his visit.

The day will begin with defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu convening the Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation. Also, external affairs minister Jaishankar will be meeting his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

After this, there will be an inaugural meeting of the newly instituted 2 + 2 mechanism.

The 21st India-Russia Annual Summit is expected to begin in the afternoon. This is being considered as an eventful day for India-Russia ties.

Earlier, Jaishankar had said that the relation between India and Russia have been among the steadiest in the world after the second world war.

During the meeting, both India and Russia, are expected to seal a few deals.

"One can expect a set of agreements and deals (to be signed). One could easily await some new understandings in the spheres like connectivity, space, science and technology, education, arts and culture, and also some military understandings, reflecting the growing level of confidence," said Kudhashev during his conversation with WION’s diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal.

