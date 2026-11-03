/Ruhullah turns up heat on Omar Abdullah, says CM should pack bags for England as political rift deepens

In a sharp escalation of his confrontation with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has delivered a hard-hitting political message to the National Conference leadership, with the growing rift threatening to deepen the crisis within the ruling party.

Ruhullah, who announced his separation from the National Conference and his decision to relinquish his Lok Sabha membership at a gathering in Budgam, launched a scathing attack on the party’s political direction, raising questions over Omar Abdullah’s leadership, credibility and future.

The confrontation has increasingly taken on the character of a battle over political authority and accountability, with Ruhullah challenging the leadership over its handling of electoral promises and public expectations.

In a pointed political jibe, Ruhullah’s message to Omar Abdullah can be framed as a call to “pack his bags and leave for England,” coupled with a warning that he would work to ensure the Chief Minister never gets his political chair back.

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At the centre of Ruhullah’s revolt is his accusation that the National Conference has failed to honour commitments made to voters, particularly on Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional rights, reservation policy and the continued detention of prisoners.

“Either there is honour, or there is politics. There is no politics without honour,” Ruhullah said, articulating what he described as the fundamental contradiction between political power and principles.

He also questioned the preoccupation with ministerial positions and political chairs, arguing that leaders had become increasingly consumed by power while ordinary people continued to struggle with basic issues, including drinking water and public services.

Ruhullah’s break with the NC is particularly significant given his long association with the party and his role as one of its prominent campaigners. His growing differences with the leadership have now culminated in an open political confrontation that could complicate Omar Abdullah’s efforts to manage dissent within the party.

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The development comes amid reports of discontent among a section of NC legislators and discussions surrounding a possible cabinet reshuffle, adding another layer of uncertainty for the party leadership.

Despite his sharp criticism of the NC leadership, Ruhullah maintained that his political opposition remained directed against the BJP, urging the younger generation to continue the political struggle and calling for a new political course.