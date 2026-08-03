/RSI-India 2026: Cultivating a culture of curiosity

The room hums with a quiet kind of anticipation. Slides are flipped through one last time. A student rehearses the opening lines of a presentation under their breath. Across the aisle, another exchanges an anxious smile with a peer before both return to making final edits. In a few moments, each of them will stand before an audience of researchers, professors, mentors and peers to defend six weeks of scientific research—a prospect daunting even for seasoned academics, let alone teenagers.

Yet beneath the measured questions from faculty and the carefully considered answers from students, another conversation is unfolding. It is one about possibility. Its language is still evolving, spoken in equal parts curiosity and conviction. It is, perhaps, what the future of India’s scientific inquiry sounds like before it acquires certainty.

On stage, a 16-year-old explains the findings of a neuroscience project with remarkable composure. Another confidently responds to probing questions about computational models. What is striking is not simply the sophistication of the research, but the ease with which these students inhabit a space usually reserved for experienced researchers.

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Just six weeks earlier, they had arrived at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, having traded their summer vacations for scientific inquiry. They leave having experienced something few students their age ever do: the excitement of research, its discipline, and its intellectual rigour. It is a rare glimpse into a world that, until recently, many aspiring Indian scientists believed they had to leave the country to experience.

Conducted at IISc in collaboration with the Centre for Excellence in Education (CEE), RSI-India draws inspiration from the internationally renowned Research Science Institute at MIT. Over six intensive weeks, a select cohort of exceptionally talented Class XI students exchanged the certainty of classrooms for the ambiguity and possibility of the laboratory.

Their work spanned disciplines ranging from neuroscience and computational sciences to engineering and biology, not as theoretical classroom exercises but as genuine research guided by leading researchers. There were no model answers waiting at the back of a textbook. Instead, students learnt to formulate research questions, navigate failed experiments, defend their conclusions and become comfortable with uncertainty.

That shift reflects a broader evolution in India’s approach to scientific talent. For decades, conversations around gifted students were dominated by the language of brain drain, of the country’s brightest minds leaving in search of opportunity elsewhere. Increasingly, however, the focus is shifting towards building ecosystems capable of nurturing excellence within India itself.

Supporting that vision is the Palsamudram Family Trust, co-founded by Sanjay and Sangna Palsamudram, whose philanthropic work spans the educational continuum– from strengthening foundational literacy through Step Up for India to supporting high-school research through RSI-India, IRIS and initiatives expanding opportunities for girls in STEM. Beyond their individual research projects, the participants attended the Palsamudram Distinguished Lecture Series, which brought together 15–20 eminent professors, researchers, industry experts and thought leaders over four weeks.

The underlying philosophy is quite fundamental and straightforward: scientific excellence is rarely the result of a single opportunity. It is cultivated over years through sustained investment in curiosity, confidence and, more importantly, access.

Yet the programme’s most enduring outcomes are unlikely to appear in research papers or award citations. They reveal themselves in quieter moments: a student discovering that failure is not the opposite of success but an essential part of the scientific process; an unexpected friendship forged over late-night discussions in the hostel; a mentor encouraging an idea that initially seemed improbable. By the closing ceremony, the research projects had reached their conclusion, but something more enduring had begun. Confidence had replaced hesitation. Questions had grown more sophisticated. For many, science had evolved from a school subject into a way of thinking.