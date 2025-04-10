A Kerala-based tech CEO has made headlines after spending nearly Rs 4.5 crore on a luxury car and a fancy number plate. Venu Gopalakrishnan, the founder and CEO of Litmus 7 Systems Consulting, bought a Lamborghini Urus Performante worth around Rs 4 crore and paid another Rs 45.99 lakh to get the number plate KL 07 DG 0007.

Advertisment

His number plate has now become the most expensive fancy vehicle number ever sold in Kerala.

Also Read: MS Dhoni to captain CSK in IPL 2025 after regular captain ruled out with injury - Report

The online auction, organised by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), saw five participants placing opening bids of Rs 25,000. As the bidding continued, it turned into a close fight between two bidders. Venu Gopalakrishnan finally secured the winning bid of Rs 45.99 lakh, just above the previous record of Rs 44.84 lakh.

Advertisment

Auction Highlights:

In the same auction, another number KL 07 DG 0001 was sold for Rs 25.52 lakh. Sharing this on his Instagram, Venu Gopalakrishnan said, “The wait is over! Meet the newest addition to our family Kerala’s first Lamborghini Urus Performante.” His Instagram profile also features other luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and a BMW M1000 XR.

The Kerala government has divided fancy vehicle numbers into six categories, with base prices ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The number ‘1’ has the highest base price.



Also Read: SpaceX to launch NASA's ISS bound cargo ship on April 21

Advertisment

How to get a fancy number for your car:



If you want a special number plate for your car, here’s how to do it:

1. Visit: https://fancy.parivahan.gov.in

2. Create an account with your mobile and email ID

3. Choose your state and vehicle type

4. Pick your number from the available list

5. Make the payment online and download the receipt

6. Give the receipt to your vehicle dealer for registration

Remember, this process is only for new vehicles, and the reservation is valid for one month.