/Rohit Pawar opposes CBI probe in Ajit Pawar plane crash, calls It ‘delay tactic’

The political debate over the fatal plane crash that killed senior Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar has intensified, with NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar openly criticising the state government’s decision to seek a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.



The Maharashtra government recently wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a CBI inquiry into the crash that claimed Ajit Pawar’s life, along with four others near Baramati last month. The move was projected as an attempt to ensure transparency and a thorough investigation into the high-profile tragedy.

However, Rohit Pawar has questioned the timing and intent behind transferring the case to the central agency. He argued that the CBI is already burdened with thousands of pending cases and warned that handing over the investigation could significantly delay justice. According to him, Maharashtra’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) is fully capable of conducting a fair and time-bound probe.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The crash is also being examined from a technical standpoint. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the aviation safety investigation, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is reviewing regulatory and compliance aspects. Officials have confirmed that the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were exposed to intense heat during the crash, raising concerns about the condition of the recovered data.

Officials also indicate that specialists have sought technical assistance to retrieve information from the damaged recorders. Investigators are examining multiple angles, including weather conditions, mechanical failure, pilot response, and possible regulatory lapses.

Rohit Pawar has demanded greater transparency, stating that only limited details have been shared with the public. He warned that any attempt to politicise the investigation would erode public trust.