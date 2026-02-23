/19-year-old alleges gang-rape at private villa party in Bengaluru; FIR filed

A 19-year-old undergraduate student has accused two men of sexually assaulting her at a private villa in north Bengaluru after allegedly forcing her to ingest an intoxicating substance. Police confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is in progress. The complainant, a first-year BA student from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, has been living in Bengaluru for the past five months for her studies. According to the First Information Report (FIR), she became acquainted with one of the accused, 21-year-old Dixon Sando, via Instagram in January. The two had reportedly remained in contact and had met several times before the incident.

On February 14, after attending classes and later meeting a friend for dinner in Banashankari, she received an invitation from Dixon to attend a gathering at a private property identified as Rex Villa. She arrived at the location with a friend during the early hours of February 15. Police said that at the villa, Dixon introduced her to the second accused, Nikhil, aged 35. The woman has alleged that the two men compelled her to consume a pink tablet, after which she started feeling lightheaded and eventually lost consciousness.

In her complaint, she said that she was sexually assaulted inside a room at the property while she was in a disoriented and vulnerable state. She further claimed she briefly regained awareness during the assault and later realized she had been locked inside the room. The complainant also alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone or approached the authorities. Investigators said she was subsequently dropped off near a shopping mall.

In a parallel development, police revealed that one of the accused had filed a separate complaint on February 21, alleging an attempt to extort money from him. He claimed that the woman and a person identifying himself as Imran, purportedly associated with a regional news channel, demanded money and threatened to broadcast defamatory material if their demands were not met.

Officials said that this complaint was registered a day before the woman approached police with allegations of sexual assault. Authorities are examining both complaints to determine the chronology and facts of the case. The student explained that she delayed filing her complaint due to fear stemming from the alleged threats.