/‘I can do absolutely terrible things to foreign countries’: Trump says he will use lowercase for Supreme Court after tariff ruling

President Donald Trump continued his rant against the apex court's decision to strike down his tariffs, saying that the Supreme Court accidentally and unwittingly gave "far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling." Threatening to use licenses, the US president said he "can do absolutely “terrible things” to foreign countries.

In another of his erratic rants, Trump said he will be using lower-case letters for the apex court based on a complete lack of respect, as he wrote "The supreme court" in lower case.

"Our incompetent supreme court did a great job for the wrong people, and for that they should be ashamed of themselves (but not the Great Three!)," he said in a Truth Social post.

Trump argued that according to ruling, Washington "can’t charge them (other nations) a License fee - BUT ALL LICENSES CHARGE FEES, why can’t the United States do so?" adding that "The court has also approved all other Tariffs, of which there are many, and they can all be used in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty, than the Tariffs as initially used."

He accused the US Supreme Court of favouring China, saying, “The next thing you know, they will rule in favour of China.” He added that the Supreme Court would find a way to reach the wrong conclusion — one that would again make China and various other nations happy and rich.

Trump's latest outburst against the top court came just two days after he raised tariffs to 15 per cent on countries from around the world. Earlier, he announced 10 per cent global tariffs following the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down the tariffs he had imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), saying it “does not authorise the President to impose tariffs.”