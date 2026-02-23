/FIFA on High Alert: Guadalajara World Cup status in doubt after cartel leader killed

Mexico is one of the three countries, including Canada and the USA, hosting the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026; however, following the killing of the Mexican drug lord El Mencho in a military operation (on the wee hours on Tuesday) led to widespread civil unrest across the country, including in Guadalajara, one of three Mexican cities hosting World Cup games, putting the FIFA on high alert.

The sport’s grandest spectacle will take place in North America, with Mexico, the most passionate of the three countries, scheduled to stage 13 games across the under-siege city of Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey. In just 108 days, Mexico City will host the tournament opener against South Africa, with Korea also in action later on the same day in Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city, and currently flooded with CJNG’s gunmen, who have all but revenge on their minds.



The cartel members burned the city down after Mexico’s Special Forces killed Mexico’s drug lord, El Mencho. The extremely dangerous crime boss was killed during a firefight in Jalisco, igniting widespread attacks on the civilians, including locals and tourists, in the region.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Numerous terrifying videos showed visitors fleeing through Guadalajara airport as armed JNGC members stormed through travel hubs, firing shots, creating panic.

Football matches postponed, WC games in limbo

While football matches in the country have been postponed in the past 24 hours, with one being abandoned after gunshots were heard at the venue, football’s governing body has been alerted about the situation in the country, putting the World Cup games in Guadalajara in limbo.



After hosting Korea against the winner of a European playoff tie on June 11, Guadalajara will burst into a noise bubble a week later, when Mexico hosts Korea in a blockbuster game at the venue. While Colombia will next feature at this stadium on June 23, a massive game between two former World Cup winners, Uruguay vs Spain, three days later on June 26, will follow.



Guadalajara will not host a game beyond the group stages, with Mexico only hosting matches until the round of 16 in Mexico City.



England is likely to play in Mexico City should they win their qualifying group in the US.

