Rich tributes paid to 40 CRPF soldiers nation lost in the Pulwama terror attack five years ago

Rich tributes were paid to 40 CRPF soldiers who laid down their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. A wreath-laying ceremony was held by the CRPF at the Martyr's Memorial at Lethpora, Pulwama in South Kashmir.

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with workers had reached the Pulwama terrorist attack spot on Srinagar-Jammu NHW in Lethpora and paid floral tributes to the 40 fallen jawans of CRPF. They also raised patriotic slogans and said that the sacrifice of these martyrs will be remembered forever, particularly by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We bow our heads today for the CRPF soldiers who laid their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. The terrorist attack was carried out by Pak-sponsored terrorists. And we remember this day as a turning point in J&K, as after this attack, the Modi government punished the terrorists twice inside Pakistan. It was PM Modi's vision to finish terror and terrorists from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan too got a clear message that J&K isn't going to tolerate terror now,'' said BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur.

The BJP also said that the Union Territory has been on a journey of development and peace has prevailed in the valley since. Pulwama terror attack was one of the deadliest on Indian security forces ever. 40 CRPF personnel were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle rammed the bus ferrying them from Jammu to Srinagar on February 14, 2019. Post this terrorist attack, India carried out airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

''I cannot explain the feeling in our hearts right now. What we felt that day, the same feeling continues today as well. It was an extremely unfortunate day for all of us and we have no words to express our feelings. Our last drop of blood is for the country and our tricolor. May these soldiers rest in eternal peace,'' said Aaliya, BJP worker.