4th anniversary of Pulwama attack: What happened on that day and since?

On this day, India marks the fourth anniversary of one of the deadliest terror attacks carried out on its security forces, which took place in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir where at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives. India also considers February 14 as ‘black day’ due to the attack which bought the country to a standstill after a suicide bomber from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) rammed a vehicle full of explosives into a CRPF convoy. After a few days, the Indian Air Force bombed the JeM camps in Pakistan’s Balakot sector, as per reports, hundreds of terrorists were said to have been killed during the attack.

What happened that day in Pulwama?

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber attacked a convoy which comprised a total of 78 buses in which around 2,500 paramilitary personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar when the explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a bus killing 40 members of the CRPF. The attack took place on Jammu-Kashmir National Highway (NH) 44 at around 3:15 pm (local time).

Subsequently, the JeM released a video and claimed the responsibility for the attack and the suicide bomber was later identified as 22-year-old, Adil Ahmad Dar who was reportedly a resident of the Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

India’s reaction to the attack

The attack evoked a sharp reaction from across the nation and the next day the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while condemning the incident accused Pakistan of giving “full freedom” to Masood Azhar, leader of the JeM to operate in its country. At the time, the MEA, in a statement wrote, “JeM is led by global terrorist Masood Azhar, who is given full freedom by Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure.”

It added, “India condemns Pulwama terror attack; heinous, despicable act perpetrated by Pak-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. We demand Pakistan should stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle terror infrastructure.” However, Pakistan has since denied these claims. Subsequently, political parties in India unanimously passed a resolution to support the security forces and the government.

After the attack, customs duty on all Pakistani goods was increased to 200 per cent and India also stripped Pakistan’s status as the Most Favoured Nation (MFN). At the time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that security forces have been given “full freedom” to choose a “time and place” for the “future course of action”. He also said that terrorists have “made a big mistake” and “will have to pay a very heavy price” for their actions.

Balakot airstrike

Indian security forces launched a counter-attack named ‘Operation Bandar’ and carried out airstrikes on February 26, 2019, in the Balakot region at JeM camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The province in question is some 50 km from the Line of Control (LoC) where the Indian Air Force (IAF) sent Israel-made “smart bombs” and 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets and reportedly killed hundreds of terrorists. The region was said to be an important training centre for the JeM and other terror organisations. Notably, this was the first aerial assault carried out by India in Pakistan since the war between the two nations in 1971.

Pakistan retaliates

A day after the Balakot airstrikes by India, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and several F-16s entered Indian airspace on February 27, 2019, and were said to have attempted to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir which was foiled by the IAF. According to reports, one F-16 aircraft and two Indian MiG-21 Bisons were destroyed.

Additionally, Pakistan claimed to have taken two IAF pilots and later changed its statement to say only one IAF pilot was in custody which was later confirmed by the MEA. The next day, the now-former PM Imran Khan announced that he would release the captured IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on March 1. The MIG-21 fighter jet pilot was shot down by the PAF’s F-16 and landed in Pakistani territory, as per reports he was detained and interrogated. The IAF commander was later conferred with India’s third-highest wartime gallantry medal the Vir Chakra.

How did India commemorate ‘black day’ this year?

PM Modi took to Twitter, earlier today, and paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack and wrote, “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India”.

Furthermore, on the 4th anniversary of the attack, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, said that out of the 19 militants who were reportedly involved in the incident eight have been killed, seven arrested and four others remain at large. This comes as the ADGP was addressing the reporters, on Tuesday, and also said that security forces have neutralised almost all JeM top commanders, as per local media reports.

Additionally, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at 185 battalion of CRPF in Pulwama which was attended by the top officials of the CRPF, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, as reported by WION correspondent. “We are praying tribute to the Jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. There has been a lot of improvement in the security situation in the Kashmir Valley. The cases of law and order have completely finished. We are proceeding to wipe out terrorism in the Valley,” said M S Bhatia, IG Ops, CRPF.

The CRPF also displayed the latest arms and ammunition which included IED defuse suits made in Canada, Russian-made explosive detectors, the United States-developed multi-threat locator and Garrett Recon as well as cable detectors from the United Kingdom. “Government has provided us with a bomb suit to be used to defuse IEDs. The suit is weighing 40 kg…It can keep us secure within three metres when an IED is detected,” said CRPF soldier, Ramesh Kumar to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)



