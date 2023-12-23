Red Sea sees sharp rise in missile attacks, says data from India's key maritime body, IFC-IOR

In a concerning development, the Red Sea region has witnessed a significant surge in maritime security incidents, including missile attacks over the past two months, with the week from December 14 to 20 reporting the highest number of incidents in this period.

According to data released by the Gurugram-based Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), there were nine maritime security threats last week, a stark increase from the previous weeks.

The primary cause behind this escalation appears to have been the uptick in Houthi attacks originating from Yemen.

The Houthi rebels have been targeting vessels they suspect are heading to or from Israel, a response to Israeli actions in Gaza. Israel's substantial offensive in Gaza was triggered by a terror attack by Hamas in October.

During the week spanning from December 14 to 20, a staggering total of nine maritime security threats were reported, marking a significant escalation compared to the preceding week of December 7 to 13, which documented only two such incidents.

The trend of rising security concerns continued from the week of November 30 to December 6, where five incidents were recorded.

In the preceding weeks, the situation unfolded with two incidents from November 23 to 29, a singular incident from November 16 to 22, and a notably calm week from November 9 to 15, with no reported incidents.

When it comes to last week, on December 13, the tanker Mt Ardmore Encounter faced a missile attack from Yemen's Hodeidah, with two missiles being launched.

Simultaneously, a US Navy ship successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle near Port Hodeidah. The following day, on December 14, MV Maersk Gibraltar became the target of a ballistic missile attack north of the Bab el Mandeb strait.

Fortunately, the missile exploded nearby, ensuring the safety of both the crew and the vessel. Two incidents unfolded on December 15, involving projectiles hitting vessels. MV Al Jasrah was struck by a projectile, and concurrently, MSC Palatium III was hit by a missile, both incidents originating from the Yemen region. In both cases, all crew members were reported safe.

December 16 and 18 each witnessed two incidents. On December 16, a US Navy ship took down 14 unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, while a UK Navy ship shot down another UAV off the Yemen coast. On December 18, MT Swan Atlantic faced a projectile attack resulting in an explosion on the port quarter of the vessel.

Similarly, MSC Clara reported an explosion in the vicinity of Mokha, Yemen. Importantly, in both instances, the vessel and crew members were reported safe.

Throughout December, as indicated by the released data, incidents involving vessels being struck by missiles and the interception of drones have been recurrent.

A notable instance occurred on December 3 when three maritime security threats were documented. In the Bab el Mandab strait, a missile hit a Panama-flagged container vessel.

Concurrently, the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier, Unity Explorer, faced a missile strike resulting in minor damages. The same day witnessed a drone missile attack targeting the Panama-flagged bulk carrier Sophie II in the Bab el Mandab.

Moving forward to December 11, the Norway-flagged tanker Strinda experienced a missile strike. In this case, a US Naval ship assisted and escorted the damaged vessel.

Amid the crisis in the Red Sea, India has been backing free movement of commercial shipping. Earlier in the week, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "have been supportive of the free movement of commercial shipping. So that is something that we are interested in".

He highlighted that India is "monitoring the developments there" and has been "part of efforts to ensure the safe transit of ships in the Arabian Sea and we value the free movement of commercial shipping".

The situation has prompted major shipping companies to rethink their routes, pausing passage through the Red Sea and opting for longer, alternative routes. This shift is likely to have a profound impact on global trade, potentially leading to disruptions in the supply chain and subsequently affecting oil and food prices. The extended travel times for vessels may contribute to increased global inflation.