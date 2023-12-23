LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India votes for 'permanent sovereignty of Palestinian people' at UN General Assembly

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 23, 2023, 09:07 AM IST
main img

File photo of United Nations General Assembly | United Nations Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Observers note that India's voting pattern in the past week appears to have assuaged concerns in the Arab world, where some perceived a tilt towards Israel.

India supported a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly to affirm the right of Palestinian people to self-determination. The resolution received overwhelming support from 172 member nations, with the United States and Israel being the sole dissenters.

The development follows India's earlier vote in favor of a draft resolution during a General Assembly session, where the country, after abstaining for about eight weeks, called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Notably, the United States and Israel, along with eight other nations, voted against this resolution.

Observers note that India's voting pattern in the past week appears to have assuaged concerns in the Arab world, where some perceived a tilt towards Israel.

trending now

New Delhi has consistently asserted that a lasting peace in the region depends on a two-state solution.

India's stance on these critical resolutions reflects its commitment to a balanced approach in addressing the complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict in the United Nations

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

RELATED

India: Telangana offers up to 90% discount to traffic rule violators, here is how to avail

Aditya L1 mission will reach destination on Jan 6: ISRO chief

India: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces repeal of Hijab ban, fuels Congress-BJP feud