India votes for 'permanent sovereignty of Palestinian people' at UN General Assembly

India supported a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly to affirm the right of Palestinian people to self-determination. The resolution received overwhelming support from 172 member nations, with the United States and Israel being the sole dissenters.

The development follows India's earlier vote in favor of a draft resolution during a General Assembly session, where the country, after abstaining for about eight weeks, called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Notably, the United States and Israel, along with eight other nations, voted against this resolution.

Observers note that India's voting pattern in the past week appears to have assuaged concerns in the Arab world, where some perceived a tilt towards Israel.

New Delhi has consistently asserted that a lasting peace in the region depends on a two-state solution.

India's stance on these critical resolutions reflects its commitment to a balanced approach in addressing the complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict in the United Nations