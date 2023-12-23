US: Supreme Court refuses to hear Trump immunity case, delaying his trial

The Supreme Court of the US (SCOTUS) on Friday (Dec 22) rejected to immediately decide whether former President Donald Trump enjoys immunity for crimes that he allegedly committed while being in office.

The ruling came as a setback for special counsel Jack Smith, who wanted the case to be heard in an expedited manner.

Earlier on December 1, Trump’s immunity claim was rejected by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan. This led Trump’s lawyers to appeal the decision to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, in a bid to delay the trial.

Watch: US polls: Donald Trump barred from running for President in Colorado × Responding to this move, Jack Smith had directly approached the Supreme Court to hear the case itself.

However, in a one-line order, the SCOTUS declined to intervene, without providing any reason for the same.

Win for Donald Trump

The efforts being made Trump and his team to delay the trial for as long as possible, set to begin in March, seem to be working for now.

Now, the case must wind through the appeals process, potentially delaying the trial.

In August this year, Trump was indicted on election subversion charges. He is being investigated for his alleged attempts to overturn the election leading up to the 6 January Capitol riot.

As Trump appeals the decision, Judge Tanya Chutkan has paused the case.

Trump’s claims on immunity

The 45th continues to claim that he is immune from prosecution because he was acting in his official capacity as president before and during the riot.

While reacting to the SCOTUS ruling, Trump on his Truth Social platform said the Supreme Court had rejected a "desperate attempt to short circuit our Great Constitution", adding that he was "entitled to Presidential Immunity".

Jack Smith’s argument

Jack Smith in his SCOTUS petition said that the highest court should take the matter up as it concerned the heart of our democracy.

"The United States recognises that this is an extraordinary request," he said, adding "This is an extraordinary case."

The case presented "a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former president is absolutely immune," he argued.