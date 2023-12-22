Trump ally Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy

Rudy Giuliani, an ally of former US president Donald Trump on Thursday (Dec 21) filed for bankruptcy. His move has come just days after a jury said he would have to pay more than USD 148 million to two former election workers Georgia as damages for falsely accusing them of rigging voting during 2020 US Presidential Election.

During counting of votes in 2020 elections, as it gradually became clearer that Trump would lose, the former president began to allege that the election was rigged against him. In addition to making number of public claims without providing evidence, Trump also mounted legal challenges in courts across the US and even in the Supreme Court. All of these claims were thrown out. However, Trump continued his allegations. Rudy Giuliani, already a prominent personality for decades, was a notable figure involved in Trump's legal battle to challenge validity of election.

Giuliani supported Trump's broader claims and claims about election workers in Georgia even though the former New York mayor admitted in court that the claims were defamatory.

Now, Giuliani has filed the bankruptcy petition in US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, as reported by Reuters. In his filing in the bankruptcy court Giuliani has said that he had liabilities ranging from USD 100 million and USD 500 million while his assets were between USD 1 million to USD 10 million.

He said that he owed USD 148 million to Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, the two ex-election workers in Georgia.

Giuliani cites Hunter Biden as one of his creditors

Giuliani's filing reportedly also says that Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden is one of his creditors but he has not mentioned how much he owes to Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden in September sued Giuliani for violating his privacy through data that was allegedly acquired from his laptop.

Among his other creditors, Giuliani has also included the Internal Revenue Service and New York State Department of Taxation and finance.

On Wednesday, a federal judge passed a ruling that said that Giuliani should immediately start paying the two election workers after concluding that there was a possibility that he would attempt to conceal his assets.

Giuliani has denied charges of election subversion in Georgia and has pleaded not guilty in court.