Reactions pour in after India unveils Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled India's budget for 2021-22 with focus on regaining momentum in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposals in the budget are signified by six facets - health and well being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for the reinvigoration of human capital, innovation (research and development), minimum government and maximum governance.

After the budget was unveiled, reactions poured in from all over the country. Take a look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the budget, calling it "One of rare Budget speeches that elicited so many positive reactions from experts within 1-1.5 hours: PM", as quoted by Press Trust of India.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh - Yogi Adityanath expressed his take on the budget in Hindi, and wrote the following - "Undoubtedly, this budget will prove to meet the financial expectations of all Indians".

कोरोना के कारण जब वैश्विक अर्थव्यवस्था संकट का सामना कर रही है, उस संक्रमण काल में ऐतिहासिक, व्यावहारिक और विकासोन्मुखी बजट के लिए माननीय वित्तमंत्री श्रीमती @nsitharaman जी का हार्दिक अभिनंदन।

NITI Aayog's CEO, Amitabh Kant was quoted as saying the following by news agency ANI - "Superb Budget. It'll not only accelerate us in pre-COVID period recovery stage but also provide a direction for 3-4 yrs. Govt focussed on infrastructure & asset monetisation this time... Shows Govt's thinking that it's essential to involve the private sector in long run".

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India praised the budget, especially in terms of healthcare and vaccines. Read below

India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also lauded the budget on Twitter. "The increase in the budget for the health sector will definitely strengthen health services", he wrote. Take a look

On the other hand, politicians from opposition parties were not so optimistic. Derek O'Brien had this to say:

India’s first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget.Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!



Railways:sold

Airports:sold

Ports: sold

Insurance: sold

PSUs:23 sold!



Common people ignored. Farmers ignored.



Shashi Tharoor from the Indian National Congress had this to say: