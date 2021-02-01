Reactions pour in after India unveils Budget 2021

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 01, 2021, 03.42 PM(IST)

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) stands next to Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur (3rd L) as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2021 Photograph:( Reuters )

After the budget was unveiled, reactions poured in from all over the country. Take a look

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled India's budget for 2021-22 with focus on regaining momentum in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposals in the budget are signified by six facets - health and well being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for the reinvigoration of human capital, innovation (research and development), minimum government and maximum governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the budget, calling it "One of rare Budget speeches that elicited so many positive reactions from experts within 1-1.5 hours: PM", as quoted by Press Trust of India.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh - Yogi Adityanath expressed his take on the budget in Hindi, and wrote the following - "Undoubtedly, this budget will prove to meet the financial expectations of all Indians".

NITI Aayog's CEO, Amitabh Kant was quoted as saying the following by news agency ANI - "Superb Budget. It'll not only accelerate us in pre-COVID period recovery stage but also provide a direction for 3-4 yrs. Govt focussed on infrastructure & asset monetisation this time... Shows Govt's thinking that it's essential to involve the private sector in long run".

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India praised the budget, especially in terms of healthcare and vaccines. Read below

India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also lauded the budget on Twitter. "The increase in the budget for the health sector will definitely strengthen health services", he wrote. Take a look

On the other hand, politicians from opposition parties were not so optimistic. Derek O'Brien had this to say:

Shashi Tharoor from the Indian National Congress had this to say: 

