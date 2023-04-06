RBI applies brakes on repo rate hike, keeps it unchanged at 6.5%

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged: On Thursday, India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) finally applied the brakes on increasing the repo rate by keeping it unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The pause came after the central bank had announced six hikes since May last year to a cumulative 250 basis points.

Presiding over the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said although the repo rate was unchanged, it could be altered should the situation warrant so.

“While we have kept the policy rate unchanged, this decision was taken based on our assessment of the macroeconomic and financial conditions with reference to information available up to today,” Das told the reporters after the meeting.

“Overall inflation is above the target and the current policy rate still remains accommodative. It is now necessary to evaluate the action of past rate hikes."

The central bank is vary of the rising uncertainty in international markets and inflation pressures. It has projected the inflation to stand at 5.1 per cent and 5.4 per cent in Q1, Q2 respectively.

Notably, worried due to the global indicators and increasing inflation, the MPC last year in an unscheduled meeting in May raised rates for the first time by 40 basis points.

The trend continued in June, August and September when the committee increased repo rates by a combined 150 points. The last two hikes have come in December 2022 and February 2023 with MPC hiking the rates by 35 basis points and 25 basis points respectively.

What is repo rate?

When commercial banks loan by selling their securities to the central bank, the RBI charges them an interest rate. This interest rate is called the repo rate in the monetary policy. Lower interest rates make it easier for individuals and businesses to borrow money to invest in new economic activities.

(With inputs from agencies)