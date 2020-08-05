Ram temple symbolises the power of collective resolution of crores of people, says PM Modi in Ayodhya

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took part in the groundbreaking ceremony at the Ram temple site in Ayodhya.

PM Modi first offered prayers along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Hanumangarhi temple near the Ram temple site. The Indian prime minister was gifted a headgear, stole and silver "mukut" by the temple's chief priest.

After his visit to Hanumangarhi temple, the prime minister proceeded to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' site where he took part in a prayer ceremony of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman' before laying the foundation stone.

Addressing the devotees at the Ram temple site, India's prime minister said: "I would like to thank everyone on behalf of 130 crore Indians for their efforts in Ram Mandir," adding, "anyone and everyone who is watching this event is emotional and Lord Ram's blessing is with all of us."

"Ram is alive inside in all of us, if we want to get inspired, we do it by Lord Ram. India is writing a new chapter in its history. Our decades' long wait has come to an end," he said.

"Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations," the Indian Prime minister said.

The Indian prime minister also planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony. PM Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla and performed "sashtang pranam" (prostration) at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also took part in the "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony at the Ram Janam Bhoomi site in Ayodhya along with several guests.

"A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram Janam Bhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again that had been going on for centuries," the Indian prime minister said.

"From Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath...today entire country is immersed in Lord Ram," PM Modi added.