Live blog: ‘Offering, sacrifice, struggle, resolution led to this historic day’, asserts PM Modi in Ayodhya

‘Offering, sacrifice, struggle, resolution led to this historic day’, asserts PM Modi in Ayodhya Photograph: ANI
Aug 05, 2020, 02.08 PM
"I believe that this grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, like the name of Lord Ram will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity," the Indian prime minister said.
Aug 05, 2020, 01.59 PM
Aug 05, 2020, 01.52 PM
LIVE | "#RamMandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment," said @narendramodi in #Ayodhya— WION (@WIONews) August 5, 2020
Aug 05, 2020, 01.43 PM
'Country is emotional today, years of wait is finally over', says PM Modi in Ayodhya.
Aug 05, 2020, 01.38 PM
'The chant of Ram is echoing across the world', says PM Modi in Ayodhya.
Aug 05, 2020, 01.24 PM
President Kovind extends greeting on the groundbreaking ceremony at Ayodhya
Felicitations to all for the foundation laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Being built in tune with law, it defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of RamRajya and a symbol of modern India.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2020
Aug 05, 2020, 01.11 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets attendees with a 'sashtang pranam' (prostration) at Ram Temple event.
Aug 05, 2020, 12.57 PM
Groundbreaking ceremony concludes in Ayodhya
Aug 05, 2020, 12.16 PM
Groundbreaking ceremony with PM Modi at the helm underway in Ayodhya.
Aug 05, 2020, 12.08 PM
LIVE | PM @narendramodi plants sapling at the #RamTemple site in #Ayodhya.— WION (@WIONews) August 5, 2020
Aug 05, 2020, 12.01 PM
PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Temple site in Ayodhya before laying foundation stone.
Aug 05, 2020, 11.51 AM
PM Modi offers prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple with UP CM Yogi before heading to the groundbreaking ceremony.
Aug 05, 2020, 11.34 AM
PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya to commence the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony.
Aug 05, 2020, 10.47 AM
PM Modi has reached Lucknow. He will now fly to Ayodhya in a chopper.
Aug 05, 2020, 09.40 AM
PM Modi has left for Ayodhya to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.
Aug 05, 2020, 09.25 AM
Inside the venue of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya where PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi will be seen soon, along with other guests.
Aug 05, 2020, 09.04 AM
Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Aug 05, 2020, 07.52 AM
Sanitisation being done at Hanuman Garhi temple, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today.
Aug 05, 2020, 07.25 AM
Ayodhya decorated ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir today; visuals from Saryu Ghat on August 5.
Aug 05, 2020, 07.22 AM
Moradabad-based metal firm 'RG metal Industries' has supplied `Panchpatra` and `Nag Achmani` to be used for Puja during the 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Aug 05, 2020, 06.59 AM
Hindu devotees light oil lamps forming the words "Shri Ram" as they celebrate on the eve of groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, at the Ram Temple in Amritsar on August 4, 2020.
Aug 05, 2020, 06.01 AM
On the eve of the ground breaking ceremony, the city was seen all decked up and ready for celebrations. Hindu devotees lit earthen lamps on the banks of the River Sarayu on August 4, 2020. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a grand Hindu temple in a highly anticipated ceremony at a holy site.